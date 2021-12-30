Where to download the golden WhatsApp icon for the New Year 2022

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

You may not know it, but there is a way to customize the WhatsApp icon on your mobile phone and change its color. One of the most striking, very suitable for this time of year, is the one that dresses the popular icon of the instant messaging app in gold.

Celebrate the New Year with the golden WhatsApp icon

In this article we explain how to change the WhatsApp icon to make it gold using Nova Launcher, but before you can do it, you will have to download that icon in gold and in transparent PNG format, so that you can use it.

So that you can celebrate the New Year 2022 as it deserves, we are going to give you several options from which you can download the WhatsApp icon in gold. So you can use it later and change it on your mobile phone. We recommend the following web pages:

From these web pages it is very easy to download the golden WhatsApp icon for free. Now use Nova Launcher as we explained in the previous article to use it on your mobile phone and be able to change the color of the WhatsApp logo.

As you can imagine, this is not only valid for changes to the WhatsApp logo to golden tones, but it is also valid for any other occasion -not just New Years- and the color that you want to use in the WhatsApp icon on your mobile phone. Just download it and follow the same steps that we explained in the article.

Remember that the arrival of the new year will also bring with it the fact that on some mobile phones you will no longer be able to use WhatsApp. If your mobile phone is very old, or uses an already outdated mobile operating system, you should check if you will be able to continue using the Meta instant messaging app when January 1, 2022 arrives.

