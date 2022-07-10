HomeMobileAndroidWhere to check charging points for your electric car in Spain

Where to check charging points for your electric car in Spain

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
pagina web para consultar puntos de carga para tu coche electrico en espana.jpg
pagina web para consultar puntos de carga para tu coche electrico en espana.jpg
- Advertisement -

The exponential growth that the electric car has been having within the automotive market in Spain has been remarkable.

More and more people in this country are betting on electric locomotion thanks to the benefits it provides.

However, within this reality there are still aspects to be resolved to guarantee a more optimal experience for drivers of this type of vehicle.

How to delete Windows 10 temporary files

One of them has to do with the charging points on a routewhich are difficult to find or know their availability, this being a situation that could be resolved with an itinerary that shows the presence of these elements along the route, as well as within a specific area.

In that sense, the tesla supercharger they constitute a good part of the charging points that are distributed throughout the Spanish geography. The rest correspond to companies that provide a similar service.

In this sense, there is a website called Electromaps where you will find a map of Spain where users can have the possibility of check charging points of the different companies established in Spain.

[mb_related_posts2]

electromaps charging points spain

Likewise, on this map you will be able to obtain information on each charging point with which you will be able to know what its power, the type of plug you use, images, opinions from other users who have used the charging point and the price in some cases.

In addition, it will also indicate the exact direction in which the charging point is located so that you can enter it in your Google Maps itinerary to guide you towards it. electromaps too has a search engine where the user can enter the name of a specific location, thereby avoiding scrolling through the entire map to find it.

In addition, it has a filter tool in which you can establish that they only show charging points in real time so that you can know which ones are operational and available to be used on the way.

electromaps charging points spain_2

Other criteria that you can adjust in the filter will be to be able to show charging points based on the type of plug that your electric car has or the power required to charge the vehicle at that moment.

This website also has a favorites section in which you can add the charging points of your choice. It is worth mentioning that to access all these benefits you must pre-register as a user in the Web page. Electromaps is also available for iOS and Android devices.

Amazon reassures everyone: “Jeff Bezos will play an active role in management”

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

3 artificial intelligence tools that you can take advantage of

Are you looking for artificial intelligence tools that can help you for your different...
Gaming

‘The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’ shows its gameplay

When there are a few weeks left for Amazon to premiere The Lord of...
How to?

How to loop a YouTube video

If you have ever considered how to loop a youtube video, this article interests...
Gaming

A ring to manage different devices remotely using gestures

The creators of Snowl, which, as we mentioned at the time, is a ring...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Mobile

Xiaomi continues to use a virtual proximity sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi has once again enlisted Elliptic Labs, a Norwegian provider of software-based virtual proximity...
Cybersecurity

The Pirate Bay returns after a fallen month and releases a new design

The Pirate Bay It is the most used torrent download website in the world....

© 2021 voonze.com.