Where to check charging points for your electric car in Spain

The exponential growth that the electric car has been having within the automotive market in Spain has been remarkable.

More and more people in this country are betting on electric locomotion thanks to the benefits it provides.

However, within this reality there are still aspects to be resolved to guarantee a more optimal experience for drivers of this type of vehicle.

One of them has to do with the charging points on a routewhich are difficult to find or know their availability, this being a situation that could be resolved with an itinerary that shows the presence of these elements along the route, as well as within a specific area.

In that sense, the tesla supercharger they constitute a good part of the charging points that are distributed throughout the Spanish geography. The rest correspond to companies that provide a similar service.

In this sense, there is a website called Electromaps where you will find a map of Spain where users can have the possibility of check charging points of the different companies established in Spain.

Likewise, on this map you will be able to obtain information on each charging point with which you will be able to know what its power, the type of plug you use, images, opinions from other users who have used the charging point and the price in some cases.

In addition, it will also indicate the exact direction in which the charging point is located so that you can enter it in your Google Maps itinerary to guide you towards it. electromaps too has a search engine where the user can enter the name of a specific location, thereby avoiding scrolling through the entire map to find it.

In addition, it has a filter tool in which you can establish that they only show charging points in real time so that you can know which ones are operational and available to be used on the way.

Other criteria that you can adjust in the filter will be to be able to show charging points based on the type of plug that your electric car has or the power required to charge the vehicle at that moment.

This website also has a favorites section in which you can add the charging points of your choice. It is worth mentioning that to access all these benefits you must pre-register as a user in the Web page. Electromaps is also available for iOS and Android devices.