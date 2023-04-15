Where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever for a low-priced member of Nvidia’s new RTX 40-series GPU family. (It’s been about six months, but who’s counting?) Six hundred bucks is debatable in terms of “low-priced,” but the GeForce RTX 4070 has the cheapest retail price of any of the company’s recent offerings, and it’s a great card for 1080p or 1440p gaming. The GPU launches this morning, and it might be hard to find even with multiple manufacturers and the usual retail suspects lined up to deliver it.

We’ve scoured the web for direct purchase links to the RTX 4070, presented below by retailer. Note that, even though Nvidia is targeting $600 for its self-branded “Founder’s Edition,” a Best Buy exclusive in the U.S., many manufacturers seem to be bumping that price up, by $50-100, questionably justified with their custom coolers and a little light overclocking. A surprising number of custom RTX 4070 cards look ready to hit that key $599 price point however, and there are some pretty unusual prices in play. Many overclocked (OC) variants are going for the same $599 as their non-OC counterparts, while some stores have the exact same RTX 4070 model on sale for much less than rival retailers. Peruse the following list carefully!

New graphics cards typically release at 9 a.m. Eastern / 6 a.m. Pacific time, but that’s not a hard and fast rule depending on the retailer. We’ll be updating this list throughout the day as retailers post new pages for RTX 4070 cards.

In the United States, your best bet for finding an RTX 4070 in a brick-and-mortar retail shop is Best Buy, or Microcenter if you’re lucky enough to have one near you. Try to resist the siren call of the scalper, because they’ll certainly be filling up the secondary market in the next few days, even without the overwhelming demand from cryptocurrency miners that caused shortages for the last few years.