Where to buy iPhone and Mac components to repair it at home

If you are thinking of repairing your iPhone or your MacBook, and you live in Europe, there is great news, since Apple’s self-service repair program has opened its doors on the continent.

At the moment it is only available in SpainBelgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Sweden and the United Kingdom, where anyone will be able to carry out their own repairs by purchasing the desired parts from Apple’s self-service repair store.

On this website we will have to choose the country in which we are, the rest is the same as the service that was already launched in the United States at the beginning of 2022: we will be able to rent tools to do the repair, buy the components and get discounts when sending the parts spoiled to apple.

The goal is to achieve a safe, reliable and protected repair, which is why only the iPhone 12 and 13 series, the iPhone SE 3rd generation and some Mac laptops can be repaired. In total there are 200 individual parts and tools available, at the same price as in the company’s network of authorized repair providers.

The prices are not cheap, of course. Here are some examples:

– Replacement battery for iPhone 13, €77.04 (22 discount if we send the old battery)

– New screen for iPhone 13, €327.11 (40 discount when sending our broken screen)

It is ideal for those who do not live near a properly equipped repair technician, since between renting the tools, the parts and the time invested in learning how, many times it is not worth getting to the subject.

It is aimed at clients who have experience repairing electronic devices, I do not recommend it for those who have only seen a couple of videos on YouTube.

Link: selfservicerepair.com