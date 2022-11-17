Where to buy cryptocurrencies [Vídeo]

- Advertisement -

To start trading cryptocurrencies you only need one thing: acquire them. Although there are several ways, such as mining them, the easiest way is to buy them directly using conventional money (dollars, euros, pesos, etc…). If you want to know where you can buy cryptocurrencies we will tell you in today’s video:

In order to buy cryptocurrencies, it is necessary to know the “stores” in which they can be obtained, called exchanges. There are hundreds of them, each with its own particularities. At ThirteenBits we have told you about several of them, such as the Bit2Me exchange of Spanish origin, the Bybit derivatives platform or PrimeXBT among many others.

Exchanges can be divided into two groups: centralized and decentralized. Centralized exchanges are traditional platforms where cryptocurrencies can be purchased using fiat money. They would be like an online store where registered users can purchase available cryptos by paying with a credit card or other cryptos. Some of the most famous centralized exchanges are Coinbase, Binance or Kraken.

There are many platforms, known as exchanges, where you can buy cryptocurrencies using fiat money.

The decentralized ones, on the other hand, do not accept fiat money and do not require registration. They work by linking a digital wallet and using the funds in it to exchange one cryptocurrency for another. Although they have a much smaller number of users than centralized exchanges, some of the most famous decentralized ones are Uniswap or 1inch.

Choose an exchange it should not be something to be done lightly. The difference in the crypto offer, the percentage of operation commissions and the number of options available (trading functions, staking, parachains…) can differ greatly from one another. Some exchanges have even temporarily prevented users from withdrawing their money, which clearly demonstrates the importance of choosing the best place to buy cryptocurrency.