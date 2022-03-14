Where to buy an Xbox Series X: tomorrow a new shipment of stock arrives in Spain

More than a year since its original launch, the units of the new generation of consoles from Microsoft and Sony are still really scarce, having made the generation jump a luxury for very few. Although it seems that this is about to change, at least for one of the parties, since A new shipment of Xbox Series X is expected for the Spanish market.

This has been announced by the company through a tweet on the official Xbox Spain accountwith a date chosen more than imminent, to tomorrow, Tuesday, March 15, starting at 6:00 p.m. and exclusively through the Microsoft Store web store. And it is that far from the practices of resale and speculation, this will be the perfect time to get an Xbox Series X for its original price price of only 499.99 euros.

In addition, this is undoubtedly the best time to get one of these consoles, since Microsoft recently announced that now all Xbox Series X and Series S They will come by default configured with energy saving modeallowing savings of up to 20 times normal consumption (something really important in the face of the current unbridled rise in electricity prices).

Save the date, because next Tuesday, March 15 at 6:00 p.m. there will be a replacement of #XboxSeriesX in Microsoft Store! | https://t.co/JnquAjb02M pic.twitter.com/dz6k8gTRIu – Xbox Spain (@Xbox_Spain) March 12, 2022

That said, and from my own experiences, we recommend that you be prepared if you want to get one of these new generation consoles, since given the tremendously short supply of units, most likely we will see the stock fly in a matter of minutes. To do this, we recommend that you leave a Microsoft account already registered on the platform, along with as much data as this allows you to try to speed up the purchase and reduce the number of clicks and reloads on the website (which may end up being saturated).

On the other hand, it would not be surprising if this arrival of new units is somewhat more generalized, so we recommend that, in the event that you do not reach this consignment, Also check at other authorized dealers over the next few days.