Where to buy a Pixy, Snapchat’s drone to take selfies

Snapchat has been completely overwhelmed by the demand for the Pixy drone, the gadget that it launched just a few weeks ago and that is used to take photos and videos in selfie format.

The Pixy drone is capable of flying and taking photos or capturing video, then returning to the user’s hand

The device went on sale in the US last week, but early adopters are reporting that they have been notified of a waiting date of up to three months to get your device, which means that the demand for this peculiar gadget has far exceeded the forecasts that Snapchat had regarding how many units it could sell.

In fact, the journalist Alex Heath has shared through his Twitter account part of a conversation with Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat, in which he confessed that, before the delivery times between 15 and 16 weeks that they are offering, clearly they should have ordered the manufacture of more units.

Estimated shipment in 15-16 weeks for the Pixy drone, per Snap’s website “Honestly, in hindsight, we probably should have made more,” Evan Spiegel told me before the launch https://t.co/7ePpWWUimA https://t.co/ACON9SlJ2A — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) May 4, 2022

The reason for such long deadlines could also be related to the previous experiences of the Snapchat social network with the previously presented hardware devices, such as its Spectacles smart glasses, capable of taking snapshots.

At the time they manufactured an excess of units that were not sold, causing losses of more than 40 million dollars to the company. On this occasion they have preferred to err on the side of caution and have been overwhelmed by the demand from users who want to have their own drone for selfies.

The Pixy drone, weighing just 101 grams, can be reserved online from its own product website with priced at $249.99having some accessories such as additional rechargeable batteries, double battery charger… and also a practical protection against shocks that has an added strap to carry the Pixy drone hanging from the neck.

In such a curious casing, the drone would be ready to be extracted at any time and proceed to take flight in front of the user and fulfill its function of taking selfie photos and videos. For this it has six pre-programmed flight and capture modes, selectable by means of a roulette in its superior part.

.