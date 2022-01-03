where is the recycle bin on android?

On a PC, the normal thing is that when you delete a file, it is not really deleted, but rather goes to the trash. It will stay there for a while in case you change your mind and want to get the file back. On Android phones, the trash can works a little differently Or, at least, for the moment, in a less unified way.

If you’re looking for the equivalent of the Windows Recycle Bin on Android, we’ve got good news and bad news. The bad news is that there is no centralized and universal trash can. The good is that many apps have a trash can function, with which you can recover deleted items for a period of time.

Where is the Android Trash

In Windows there is a single recycle bin and the files you delete go to there regardless of the application. In Android there is still a unified trash, although Google has been creating the foundations for a trash can system since Android 11, with a universal API that is easy for developers to incorporate.

This universal API allows that, finally there is a trash can in Android 12, so so. As of Android 12, if you enter the Android settings, in the section of Storage Trash appears. The size of the files saved in the trash is indicated there and tapping on it opens the Google Files trash.

In Android 12 there is a trash can in the system. So so

At the moment, only the files are shown in this section of the settings. that have been deleted in Google Files, although it is foreseeable that over time other files deleted from other apps end up in the same place. The “universal trash” is still very green, so it is early to know if it will end up being implemented consistently across applications, so that we can control what is deleted from a centralized place, as it happens in Windows.

At the moment there is no universal trash can for Android, but there are many applications that have their own trash can

While that universal trash can arrives, what we do have are Trash functions in many applications. The concept is always the same, be it photos, emails or files: deleting something does not really delete it, but ends up in a kind of purgatory where it will remain for a season. If you don’t get it back within that period of time, it will actually be erased.

The Google Files Trash

As we mentioned before, Google Files is on its way to becoming the Android trash can, but for the moment what it already offers regardless of the version of Android you have is its own trash can. That is to say, files you delete in Google Files are not deleted forever: they go to the trash can.

You can check the files that are in the trash after opening the side panel and tapping on Paper bin, where the space it is occupying at that moment is also indicated. Files in the Google Files Trash are automatically deleted after 30 days.

The Google Photos Trash

Google Photos is one of the applications that includes the trash can functionality. That is to say, when you delete a photo, it ends up in the trash. This is quite obvious because every time you do it, a well visible message is displayed asking you for permission to move a photo to the trash.

You can check the Gogole Photos trash by entering the section library and tapping on Paper bin. Photos that end up in the Google Photos trash they are permanently deleted after 60 days, or after 30 days if they are photos or videos of which a backup has not been made.

The Gmail Trash

Another Google application with a trash can is the Gmail email manager. In this case what will stop there are the emails you delete in any version of Gmail, not only with the application. In this case, the storage that you gain by emptying the trash is not really that of the mobile, but in the shared space of Google.

To check the Gmail trash you must open the side panel and tap on Paper bin. Emails are deleted automatically and forever if you don’t rescue them within 30 days since they were eliminated.

The Google Drive Trash

Google Drive also has a trash can and works in a similar way to Gmail. The files that you delete in Google Drive go to the trash instead of being permanently deleted. When emptying this bin, you do not recover space on the mobile, but on the Google shared storage.

To access the Google Drive trash you must open the side panel of the application and touch Trash. Files found in the Google Drive Trash they are automatically deleted after 30 days to be eliminated.

The Google Keep Trash

At the moment, Google does not deduct Google Keep notes from the shared space, so you will not free up space by deleting notes. Because, it is more common to archive Google Keep notes than to delete them, but if you delete a note completely, you can still recover it from the Google Keep trash.

To go to the Google Keep trash you must open the side panel and tap on Paper bin. This time the period of time you have to repent is shorter than in other bins: the notes are erased forever after seven days.

The trash can in the mobile gallery

The trash of a OnePlus mobile

Some mobiles bring Google Photos as a gallery application, which, as we saw before, has its own trash can. Others include your own gallery app, and it is quite common that they have their own trash can. It is present, for example, in the gallery app of Samsung, Huawei, OnePlus or Xiaomi.

Each gallery application is different, although it should not be difficult to find the section of Paper bin or equivalent (in OnePlus mobiles it is called Recently deleted). The period it will take for the photos to be eliminated forever It also depends on each manufacturer, although the most normal thing is that they are 30 days.

The Google Contacts Trash

Google’s contacts application is one of the latest to incorporate the trash can function. With it you can rescue the recently deleted contacts. Of course, you have to be careful because depending on which menu you delete the contact from, it will be deleted forever or it will be sent to the trash.

To access the trash can of the Google Contacts app you must display the side panel and tap on Paper bin. You will then see the deleted contacts and from which device they were deleted. Have 30 days before the contacts that are in the trash disappear forever.

The Instagram Trash

An application that is not from Google and incorporates its own trash is Instagram. The application already had a file to hide photos, but recently reinforced the idea with the trash, to which the photos and stories you delete will stop On Instagram.

Access to the trash is a bit hidden. You must enter your profile, go to Setting, Bill and tap on Recently deleted. Instagram posts will remain in the trash for 30 days, but stories that are not in the archive will be deleted forever after 24 hours.