Where is the download folder on the iPhone?

It is one thing to download a file and quite another to know where to find it, which can sometimes be a headache. For this reason, it is very important to be aware of where the iPhone Downloads folder is located, so as to prevent downloaded content from being lost on the smartphone.

Knowing how to quickly find the download folder will make any work with the mobile faster and more efficient.

Files downloaded from the web, emails, and messages downloaded to iPhone don’t disappear without a trace, they just sit in iCloud or on your phone, much like Android download storage. . Here you will find how to find the download folder using the “Files” application, it is a simple and fast procedure.

Choosing a download location on iPhone

There are two locations that you can select, one of which is your own iPhone and the other is a cloud storage service, like Apple’s own, called iCloud. By default, the content will arrive in iCloud, but you can easily change this.

– Open the “Settings” app, scroll down and tap on “Safari”.

– There you will see that the system has selected iCloud by default. To modify it, click on “Downloads”.

– In the new window that will open, choose “On my iPhone”. When you’ve done this, it’s time to exit the “Settings” app.

Find the download folder

Now when you download files, they will be downloaded to the location you selected. The method to find the folder is as follows.

– The downloads will be in the “Files” app, so you must enter there.

– Once inside “Files”, you must access the downloads, to achieve this, you can enter iCloud or “On my iPhone” (only if you have changed the download location).

– Then, click on the “Downloads” folder so you can see everything you have downloaded to the mobile.

– Finally, long-pressing on a folder will enable various functions such as: rename, tag, copy, move, share and delete.