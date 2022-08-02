“Where is Marta?”: the miniseries about a strange disappearance that shocked all of Spain

was barely 18 years old when she disappeared on the cold night of January 24, 2009 in Seville. The girl was never found. the docuseries Where is Martha? of three episodes that is in Netflix, recounts the events before and after the of the girl.

The series analyzes this case 13 years after it happened: from Marta’s disappearance, through the confession of those responsible to the present day. Marta’s parents were in the first place those who took to the streets and the microphones of the media that approached her home to lead the search. The family’s first complaint at the police station was not taken seriously by the police, who only took action on the matter the following Monday, while the young woman had been missing since Saturday night. That crucial time was overlooked.

The young woman disappeared in 2009 in the city of Seville. (Netflix)

Thus, Antonio and Eva (Marta’s parents), friends and people from the media recount what happened with this case that marked a before and after within Spanish society. Total, More than 80 hours of interviews were gathered to make this report divided into three parts. To date, the case has 5 defendants who gave more than seven different versions.

The event ends up being interesting to watch for those who did not know it and for those who did not remember it clearly. It is a clear case of femicide where Marta supposedly dies at the hands of a boy with whom she had had a relationship, Miguel Carcaño. The boy pleaded guilty to Marta’s crime and stated that he had thrown her body into the Guadalquivir River. Miguel confessed that he had hit Marta on the head with an ashtray and that, unintentionally, that blow had been fatal.

miniseries- -a-strange-disappearance-that.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> The map of the transfers that took place on the night of Marta’s disappearance. (Netflix) miniseries- -a-strange-disappearance-that.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Along with him his accomplices were arrested, the cuckoo, who was only 15 years old at the time, and Miguel’s stepbrother, 40.

However, new versions of the form of the crime emerged. Nacho Abbot, executive producer of the docuseries, a task he shared with Juan Ramon Gonzalo Y Margaret Louis, He gave his theory about the number of possible causes of Marta’s death. Speaking to the publication The confidential, Abbot sentenced: “We have seven versions of the events according to Miguel Carcaño, Marta’s boyfriend, and I believe the last one, which is the one that says that her brother killed her. Miguel fights with his brother because he had bought several expensive objects and had left the account at zero, which meant that he could not pay the mortgage. In theory, during the fight Marta intervenes and her brother kills her ”.

All the media echoed this case. (Netflix)

After the publication of this series, the producers managed to get the justice to analyze the cell phones of those involved, something that had not been done before the premiere. “To this day, Miguel Carcaño’s cell phone is still being studied and raw data is awaited. None of this had been done before. Who knows if, thanks to this, it will be possible to find out, 13 years later, where Marta’s body is,” he said. Abbot.

As a consequence, we have two contradictory sentences, a person accused of cover-up and the body of the victim who is still missing to this day. Thirteen years later, Where is Martha? gets fully involved in this emblematic case, one of the strangest in the history of Spain, where the actions of the police left much to be desired. The docuseries is directed by Paula Cons (The island of lies, Black gold), and is also reminiscent of another documentary that recounts the femicide of three friends in The Alcasser casealso in Netflix.

: