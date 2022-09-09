where is it cheaper to buy an iphone 14?

Last Wednesday Apple presented the new iPhone 14 . Beyond the complaints for considering that those from Cupertino have not evolved their terminal so much as to consider it a significant leap over the iPhone 13, the price is the main object of contention in this launch of the new smartphones of the apple brand.

Yesterday we reviewed the situation in which Spain remains and the unjustified price increase of the iPhone 14 in our country, where the dollar-euro conversion is conspicuous by its absence and even the tax burden does not justify the price chosen for our territory: iPhone 14 and 14 Plus that start at 1,009 and 1,159 euros. However, how are these prices in the rest of the markets? Where is it and where is it more expensive to the new iPhone?

Where to buy cheaper iPhone

The cheapest countries to buy an iPhone 14 are the United States and then Japan. We already saw in the presentation the other day that the price of the base iPhone 14 model is priced at $799 (791 euros) in the United States (before local taxes) for the 128 GB model, while in Japan it would cost the equivalent. at 831 dollars (823 euros).

As for the iPhone 14 Pro model, the price of the 128 GB model is $999 in the United States (989 euros), while in Japan the price would be the equivalent of $1,039 (1,029 euros).

If you are curious what are the most expensive countries in which to buy an iPhone 14, this time Turkey has snatched the throne from Brazil. The standard iPhone 14 costs $1,699 (1,683 euros) in the Ottoman country, more than double the price in the United States. For the 128 GB iPhone 14 Pro, the price shoots up to $2,193 (2,173 euros) in Turkey and $1,823 (1,806 euros) in Brazil. Other countries where buying an iPhone 14 is also expensive are India, Hungary, and Poland.

Spain, waiting for offers from operators

As we said, the prices that Apple has chosen for Spain are a clear reflection of market inflation and rising supply chain pricesmore than an example of the practical existing euro-dollar parity (now decanted on the side of the American currency).

Buying an iPhone 14 in our country means a disbursement of more than 1,000 euros whatever the modeleven with the most basic and least capable terminal.

iPhone 14

128 GB: 1,009 euros.

256 GB: 1,139 euros.

512 GB: 1,399 euros.

iPhone 14Plus

128 GB: 1,159 euros.

256 GB: 1,289 euros.

512 GB: 1,549 euros.

iPhone 14Pro

128 GB: 1,319 euros.

256 GB: 1,449 euros.

512 GB: 1,709 euros.

1TB: 1,969 euros.

iPhone 14 ProMax

128 GB: 1,469 euros.

256 GB: 1,599 euros.

512 GB: 1,859 euros.

1TB: 2,119 euros.

In this way, it only remains to wait for this new generation of iPhone 14 to go on sale and for operators to be able to cushion this price through financing offers or special sales conditions when choosing certain rates. If that is the case, we will inform you in ADSLZone so that you can get the iPhone 14 at the best price in Spain.