Where and how to watch the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on your smartphone

When only a few months have passed since the end of the JJ.OO. from Tokyo 2020 comes another Olympic event, this time in a city that already hosted the summer events in 2008. This is Beijing, which, in order not to be like the other venues that have seen this event arrive, has deployed an arsenal of means and new techniques that will mark a before and after.

Not surprisingly, we talk about the first Winter Games that will not have natural snow since everything has been manufactured artificially and expressly to cover with millions of liters the slopes and routes of some of the 109 tests that will take place from today until next February 20, at which time the curtain will fall in four years, in a new appointment in 2026 that will take place in Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo.

How to see it on mobile?

Just like the Tokyo Summer Olympics, all tests can be followed through Eurosport, channel that is present in the main operators that have a television platform, such as Movistar, but also through DAZN, which includes it as one more alternative within the catalog of football, basketball, F1, Moto GP competitions , etc.

To follow all these tests with the smartphone, simply we will have to download the apps of our operator or DAZN, which has a complete grid by channels where it is easy to activate reminders about anything we want to see: jumping, hockey, bobsleigh, figure skating, etc. In total, remember that up to seven different sports are mentioned, bringing together a total of 15 Olympic disciplines.

In the event that you have neither DAZN nor a platform linked to an operator, Eurosport has had its own app for a few years to see their direct. Its name is Eurosport Player and, yes, to access it during this month we will have to make a small payment, at least one month, so that it gives us time to finish watching these Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Yes you want to enjoy it all via mobile with Eurosport Player, you will have to pay 9.99 euros for a month, although if you opt for an annual plan the amount is reduced to 3.99 (47.88 euros in total). Unfortunately (and rightly so) there is no trial period, so the platform is paid from the first minute.