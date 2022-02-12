Search here...
EntertainmentTech News

Where and how to watch the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on your smartphone

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

When only a few months have passed since the end of the JJ.OO. from Tokyo 2020 comes another Olympic event, this time in a city that already hosted the summer events in 2008. This is Beijing, which, in order not to be like the other venues that have seen this event arrive, has deployed an arsenal of means and new techniques that will mark a before and after.

Not surprisingly, we talk about the first Winter Games that will not have natural snow since everything has been manufactured artificially and expressly to cover with millions of liters the slopes and routes of some of the 109 tests that will take place from today until next February 20, at which time the curtain will fall in four years, in a new appointment in 2026 that will take place in Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Read:

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G sees its features filtered: Snapdragon 695 and triple 64 MP camera, among them

How to see it on mobile?

Just like the Tokyo Summer Olympics, all tests can be followed through Eurosport, channel that is present in the main operators that have a television platform, such as Movistar, but also through DAZN, which includes it as one more alternative within the catalog of football, basketball, F1, Moto GP competitions , etc.

The JJ.OO. They can be seen through Eurosport.

To follow all these tests with the smartphone, simply we will have to download the apps of our operator or DAZN, which has a complete grid by channels where it is easy to activate reminders about anything we want to see: jumping, hockey, bobsleigh, figure skating, etc. In total, remember that up to seven different sports are mentioned, bringing together a total of 15 Olympic disciplines.

In the event that you have neither DAZN nor a platform linked to an operator, Eurosport has had its own app for a few years to see their direct. Its name is Eurosport Player and, yes, to access it during this month we will have to make a small payment, at least one month, so that it gives us time to finish watching these Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Yes you want to enjoy it all via mobile with Eurosport Player, you will have to pay 9.99 euros for a month, although if you opt for an annual plan the amount is reduced to 3.99 (47.88 euros in total). Unfortunately (and rightly so) there is no trial period, so the platform is paid from the first minute.

Previous articleThe Samsung Galaxy S22 passes this resistance test with flying colors
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Entertainment

Where and how to watch the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on your smartphone

When only a few months have passed since the end of the JJ.OO. from Tokyo 2020 comes another...
Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S22 passes this resistance test with flying colors

Samsung has used a sandwich design for its new S22 series, with an aluminum chassis flanked by glass...
Android

Nubia Z40 Pro ready to amaze with the camera: 35mm lens

Nubia Z40 Pro is preparing to amaze from a photographic point of view: the Chinese company has anticipated...
Android

Xiaomi chases Apple: it wants to become the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world

Xiaomi it is already one of the strongest brands in the world in the smartphone sector, as evidenced...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.