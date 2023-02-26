When your client has the wrong idea of ​​what SEO is

Have you ever had a client think that SEO is some kind of black magic that can propel their website to the top of Google search results in the blink of an eye? You’re not alone! Many people have the wrong idea of ​​what SEO is and how it works, and this can be a big challenge for digital marketers.

It is important to remember that SEO is a constantly evolving and changing discipline. What was considered good practice a few years ago may not be relevant today. Many people may have the wrong idea of ​​what SEO entails, and this can be due to a number of reasons.

In some cases, bosses, clients, or colleagues may have read about SEO online or in a magazine, but haven’t delved into the topic enough to have a solid understanding. You may have heard of keywords, backlinks and optimized contentbut don’t understand how these elements combine to create a successful SEO strategy.

In other cases, customers may have an outdated idea of ​​SEO, which involves simply adding keywords on the page and creating links. This limited understanding can not only prevent a business from reaching its full SEO potential, but it can also lead to potentially harmful SEO practices, such as keyword stuffing and spammy link building.

What is clear is that there is a lack of understanding of the complexity of SEO strategies. An SEO specialist must consider many factors, such as target audience, competition, keyword research, content creation, and technical website optimizationjust to name a few.

How to explain what SEO is to your client

It’s important to remember that SEO is a long-term investment and not a quick fix. Your client may have unrealistic expectations about the results of an SEO strategy. You can expect an increase in rankings and traffic overnight, without understanding that SEO takes time and effort to get tangible results.

Talk to him about it, and make it clear that if he hires someone who promises quick results, they’re cheating him. She may even be doing something that gets results in a week only to be penalized two weeks later and completely disappear from Google.

Explaining the importance of SEO to clients who don’t have digital marketing experience is quite a challenge. They may not understand the connection between SEO and business profitability. In these cases, it can be useful to present data and statistics that demonstrate the value of SEO and how it can affect the growth of the company.

Have a limited or wrong understanding of SEO, have read about it but haven’t delved into it enough, have an outdated idea of ​​SEO, have unrealistic expectations, don’t understand the connection between SEO and business profitability … communication is essential to attack these problems, it is what differentiates a good SEO from a botch job.