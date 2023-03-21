When will the Samsung Galaxy S23 drop in price?

- Advertisement -

Samsung has already presented its new family of high-end phones, the new Samsung Galaxy S23, called to be one of the best mobile phones of 2023 and direct competition from the iPhone 14 and the next Apple launches.

Like every February, Samsung has updated its S series, which for yet another year is made up of three models: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. These are three devices with the best features and Android operating system, which this year have come with increased prices compared to their predecessors. Approximately, each model costs about 100 euros more than its corresponding within the Galaxy S22 family.

The current global economic situation and the general increase in prices due to inflation explain this rise in costs, which affects all models in the range, regardless of their storage capacity.

This has led many users to wonder when the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 will drop. It is well known that technology depreciates quickly, especially when new models appear on the market, so if you intend to purchase a device from the Galaxy S23 family, you may want to wait a bit and see. how the market evolves and if its price drops a bit.

In this sense, Idealo has made a series of forecasts based on the real evolution of the prices of the Galaxy range devices in 2021 and 2022, which can help you understand when the prices of the Galaxy S23 will drop.

According to his estimates, the Samsung Galaxy S23 should be 16% cheaper in three months and more than 20% cheaper after four months from launch. This same would be the percentage that could also drop, in just three months in this case, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. For its part, the Samsung Galaxy S3 Plus could drop up to 22% in just one quarter.

From those dates, and depending on the model, the price drop is expected to slow down, although according to the company’s estimates, if you wait up to 10 months, you could save more than 300 eros on the price of each device.

When in all probability prices will drop more drastically again, it will be in 2024, when Samsung will present -predictably- the Galaxy S24 family. It often happens that when a new model hits the market, the price of the previous range drops considerably. However, to benefit from that drop, you would already have to wait a whole year to buy your new device.

It is therefore advisable to wait a little, but not too long, to obtain the greatest discount in the shortest possible acquisition time.