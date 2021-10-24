When will Apple release iOS 15.1? These are its three main novelties

The event that Apple held yesterday has left us many important news about its devices. And although almost all the focus was on music, Airpods and the new MacBook Pros, something remained to remind us of everything we can expect from iOS 15.1. Which will be the first major update of the operating system that brings some important news. Remember that in the last presentation keynote of the new iPhone 13 Apple told us about certain improvements that would reach their terminals. Unfortunately, some of them were left in limbo after the September 24 launch, so they will begin to fix themselves with an update scheduled for the same macOS Monterey launch day: Monday afternoon, October 25, when the day breaks. in California. What three novelties does it bring? iOS 15.1 is going to arrive as the first big update of the many that we usually have throughout the year and will focus all its efforts on three distinct legs. The first of these will be SharePlay, which will directly affect the entire FaceTime ecosystem which, since last September, already allows Android users and computers to be included in calls. This new Apple technology will be able to, for example, allow us to share an Apple Music song while we are on a call and, best of all, offer control of playback to attendees. Obviously, music is not the only thing that we can enjoy as a community because that effort by the Americans will also focus on streaming video playback (Netflix, Disney +, Apple TV +, etc.). The second improvement of iOS 15.1 has to do with the lossless audio that already arrived at Apple Music last summer. On this occasion, that quality of reproduction can be enjoyed, in addition to the iPhone and iPad, in the Homepod and HomePod Mini that yesterday enjoyed a small push from the company that, for now, keeps them as an important part of its Siri ecosystem and associated services. And finally we will have the arrival of ProRes, something that to ordinary mortals might seem dispensable but which becomes essential when we want to make a recording with professional aspirations. This “high quality video” compression format will be available on all iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max as one more recording option within the camera application. Of course, keep in mind that if you need to use it, prepare a lot of storage space because it is going to shoot and the same those 128GB are very, very short. >