when will android 12 arrive on your samsung mobile?

This year the new version of Android is being asked, and it will arrive a little later than usual. Normally it starts working during the summer, at the end of August and the beginning of September, but it was not until this week that the first mobile with this system was presented, the OnePlus 9RT. In a few days the new Google Pixel 6 will be presented, which should be the standard bearers of the system, and therefore the real starting gun will be given to the new system. Today we have known when Samsung mobile phones could take the real step to the new Android 12, and it seems that we will not have to wait too long.

When does it debut in the Samsung?

Well, compared to other years, it seems that the delay of Android 12 is not going to influence too much in the plans of Samsung, which is going to launch the update on its first phones on a similar date to last year. As we have learned today thanks to TizenHelp, Android 12 will arrive on the first Samsung phones at the beginning of December. Normally the new versions of the system have usually arrived around Christmas of each year, so this 2021 could be even earlier than expected. It is understood that the first phones to have this version of the system would be the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the rest of his family.

JUNG YEON-JE AFP

As well as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, the folding ones of the family. Along with the new system you can enjoy the new version of the software layer, One UI 4.0. But the most normal thing is that only the S21 will receive the update before the end of 2021. The bulk of Samsung mobiles that will receive the new version of the operating system will do so during the first two quarters of 2022, although in these types of statements there are to be very cautious. There are not a few phones that, after more than a year on the market, continue to update to Android 11, so it is not unreasonable to think that delays may arise.

So this year there will be no major changes in the Android update for Samsung mobiles, and the calendars of previous years will be followed. If you have a Samsung mobile, It will depend on its age and range so that Android 12 arrives earlier, the more expensive, the sooner you will receive them, that is the usual thing, since the updates are coming from the most advanced mobiles to the most basic ones.

