When the river sounds... It's official: the Xiaomi 12 Ultra has been canceled

It is unusual for a smartphone manufacturer to cancel a product that it has talked about in official presentations. Generally, what happens are delays and this is what was thought to happen with the Xiaomi 12Ultra, but finally it has not been like that. It has been officially indicated that this phone will never see the light of day.

The device we are talking about was the one that I thought would release the new and powerful processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and, something that called more attention, the new collaboration with leica in the photography section (once this company abandoned Huawei). Much had been said about its arrival and completely different design -a presentation date had even been leaked once in April it was not announced as it was supposed to be at first-. But, finally, reality is quite stubborn and a gap has not been found to make sense in the product catalog of the Asian firm.

The announcement of the cancellation of this Xiaomi mobile

It has not been a statement or something similar the way in which it has been communicated that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will never see the light. The chosen form is a message from Lei Jun, one of the great bosses of the company, who, responding to questions from users on social networks, has finally dropped the bomb we are talking about: “The Mi 12 Ultra is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which was originally planned to launch in March and April, but it was cancelled”. Therefore, there is no doubt that the cancellation is completely real.

The reason for the cancellation

This is none other than the announcement by the manufacturer of an event in which a new range of phones for the high end will be presented. This will take place on the day July 4th, and left the model now canceled without a gap, as we already mentioned. Therefore, logic prevails and the company’s bet focuses on the Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra next month. And, be careful, the last one we mentioned is the one that definitively takes away its place and will be the one that offers all the potential that the signature is capable of transferring to a smartphone.

Some important details of this model will be that its RAM will amount to 12 GB so that everything works like silk and, in what has to do with storage, it can reach 512 gigabytes type UFS 3.1, so its speed will be outrageous. If this is accompanied by a battery of 4,800mAh with fast charging up to 120W. Without a doubt, we are facing one of the most relevant smartphones that has ever been launched on the market.

If you are wondering about the camera that will be integrated and that will have the help of Leica, so you have to expect great things, it will have a main sensor of 50MPand is accompanied by other elements of 48 + 48 megapixels, where one of them will be type periscope so that the zoom is dizzying and with very little loss. In addition, the team will have ToF and laser focus for maximum precision. The truth is that it can be a completely differential model in this section.

