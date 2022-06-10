When does the Xiaomi Box 4S Max arrive in Spain? Will it be worth your purchase?

A few days ago, the Asian manufacturer surprised us by unexpectedly announcing the arrival of a new version of the acclaimed multimedia player with Android TV from the Chinese firm. We talk about the new Xiaomi Box 4S Max, a model that arrives with notable improvements over its predecessor. But is it worth the change?

Xiaomi has become one of the great references when it comes to buying an Android multimedia player thanks to its Mi Box family, which stands out for offering a very remarkable value for money. But what about the new Xiaomi Box 4S Max? Well, its purchase is almost mandatory if you have the previous model.

RAM is the element that makes the difference

To begin with, we must separate the chaff from the grain. Or what is the same, try to get away from marketing claims and focus on what is really interesting. It is true that the Xiaomi Box 4S Max is capable of playing content in 8K format, although it later rescales it to 4K. But this detail interests us rather little because today there is no compatible content, so it is something that should not worry us in the next three years, unfortunately since we would love for there to be a good number of movies or series in 8K.

The same goes for HDMI 2.1, a mandatory standard today and that allows you to play content in 8K. Of course, it probably does not have ALLM and VRR, two gaming technologies that really express the possibilities of this type of connector.

Buying the Xiaomi Box 4S Max is a great idea

But there are two elements that make the difference: the processor and especially the RAM. One of the great problems of the Xiaomi Mi Box S has to do with the low capacity of RAM memory. And this translates into an interface that moves roughly, making it clear that the team’s performance is not up to par.

But With the Xiaomi Box 4S Max, things change significantly. On the one hand, it has a much more powerful processor, and on the other hand we went from 2 GB to 4 GB of RAM. Twice the performance is going to be palpably noticeable the moment you turn on the computer.

Although less important, the jump from 16 GB to 64 GB of storage is also a detail to consider. Mainly because you will no longer have so many limitations when it comes to installing games and applications on your player. So, in our opinion, this new media player is worth buying if you are looking for a cheap and well-performing computer. Do you have a little more budget? Feel free to go for the NVIDIA Shield TV or the Shield TV Pro.

