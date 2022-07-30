When color bothers you: the pictures of the week (week 30)

s direct our gaze and arouse emotions. But sometimes they disturb the effect of photos. Then black and white photography shows its strengths.

Poppies in the grain field, the detailed plumage of the kingfisher, summery beach scenes – all these motifs thrive on color and colorful playfulness. But many a recording would only disturb red, green, blue and Co. in their effect. Namely when it comes to emphasizing graphic elements in a recording – lines, shapes and structures.

If photographers do not use color, they reduce the scene to differences in brightness. This reduction also allows a certain abstraction, so that a motif can acquire a new meaning. In this picture week, the photographer baumfrosch, among others, shows how this can be achieved with her picture “Curve Discussion”. It actually shows the seed heads of Allium and Stipa, but the black and white conversion reduces the plant parts to circles and lines. She writes to us about the picture: “Sometimes I see things, in this case seed heads of Allium and Stipa, that immediately evoke the memory of sine and cosine, of circles, curves and parabolas. Basic shapes that absolutely require the renunciation of color. The discussion in mathematics there are zeros, slopes and turning points, then wrong or right. Discussion among people leads to enlightening insights, hopefully.”

Nils Schulte-Jokiel delivers the picture of the day on Saturday with “Schattenwurf”. He writes about the recording: “Shadows create fascinating possibilities in image composition: they form geometric shapes and patterns where none existed before and are constantly changing. In the harsh midday sun, I was lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time to to be able to incorporate this cast of shadows into my picture. The diagonal shadows form a reference to the direction in which my daughter is walking. She was also very happy about the summer photo.” He worked with a mirrorless full-frame camera and a wide-angle zoom lens. Instagram: nils___photography (Image: Nils Schulte-Jokiel)



