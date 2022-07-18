When can the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro be purchased in Spain?

- Advertisement -

The Asian manufacturer has been dominating the smartands market with an iron fist for years thanks to its family of activity bracelets. They recently presented the Xiaomi 7, although the truth is that it did not bring many new features compared to its predecessor. Instead, when they surprised us with the Xiaomi Band 7 , the first model of the firm with GPS, they made it clear that this is the model to bet on.

A smartband presented at the beginning of this month of July and that, as you can see in our coverage of the launch of the Xiaomi Smartband 7 Pro, is a very complete product. But, when will it arrive in ?

Next month you can buy the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro in Spain

As we have told you, this activity bracelet makes a notable leap in quality compared to its predecessors thanks to the incorporation of gpsthe most remarkable element of the Pro model. And if the calculations do not fail us, it will soon reach the global market.

[mb_related_posts1]

Surely you know that You can already buy the Xiaomi Smartband 7 Pro, but only in China. And if we go back to previous launches, we can guess when they will launch this smartband to other markets.

purchased-in.jpg" width="980" height="569" > How to download WhatsApp statuses from a computer enlarge photo Xiaomi Band 7 Pro Xiaomi

Mainly because Xiaomi usually takes between a month and a month and a half to make the global launch of its smartbands after presenting them in China. The latest example is the Xiaomi Band 7, whose global launch was announced a month after its presentation in Asia.

If we go back to the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, this model was presented at the beginning of March and the global version arrived at the end of April. And what happened to the Xiaomi Mi Band 5? Exactly the same: it was presented in China on June 11 and arrived in Spain on July 15.

So, if you take into account that The Xiaomi Smartband 7 Pro was officially presented on July 7, we can think that its set-up for the Spanish market will be in mid-August or at the end of the month.

[mb_related_posts2]

Note that we are speculating on a possible date Based on previous releases, so this is information to take with a grain of salt as there could be many reasons why this release is taking longer than expected.

Xiaomi may want to boost sales of the Xiaomi Band 7 and prevent the Pro model from ending up cannibalizing the normal version, having few units and preferring to protect the stock in China… With the coronavirus pandemic still kicking in, anything is possible in the technology sector.

>