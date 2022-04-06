Social NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp’s new menu makes it easier to talk to numbers you don’t have in your contacts

By: Brian Adam

WhatsApp highlights the phone numbers that are sent to a chat, but until now when you tapped on them the app would ignore it: the mobile’s default dialer app would open instead. That changes from WhatsApp version 2.22.8.11 beta.

This beta of WhatsApp is activating a new menu that appears when you tap on a phone number and that indicates whether or not the number has WhatsApp. If so, you can start a chat with that number with one touch, without having to add it to contacts first.

Chat with “strangers” with one touch

There are some WhatsApp account registered for certain number of phone? This is something that you could check in various ways: adding the number to your contacts or using a special web address to talk to people you don’t have saved in your phonebook and even with apps. None of this will be necessary very soon, as the app is integrating it into its own chat.

As of WhatsApp version 2.22.8.11 beta, tap on a phone number that is sent to a chat shows a menu of options related to that phone. In previous versions of WhatsApp, the phone numbers in the chats were already “clickable”, but what happened is that the mobile phone dialer was opened.

The menu is different if the phone number has WhatsApp (left) or not (right)

This menu is quite interesting because it gives us the data of whether or not the phone number is on WhatsApp, plus several related options, depending on the case. These are the available options:

  • chat with: which opens a chat with that number, without having to add it to the contacts.

  • Mark: Open the mobile phone app to make a call.

  • Add to contacts: add the phone number to the mobile contacts.

It’s a small change that will come in handy for some cases where you just need send a specific message to someone you don’t have on WhatsApp, without resorting to any of the “inventions” already available. It should reach everyone in the future, but at the moment it is being activated in the latest beta.

Via | WaBetaInfo

