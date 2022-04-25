Tech NewsMobile

WhatsApp: You can now make group calls with up to 32 people

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

The WhatsApp messaging platform is constantly experimenting with new features, and a few days ago the company shared a bunch of new features that it is working on.

Now, WhatsApp has started to roll out an update to the iOS app that includes support for 32-person calls.

Read morePixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’

WhatsApp allows users to make group phone calls with multiple people at the same time. Until now, in a group voice conversation you could add up to eight people, but now WhatsApp allows up to 32 participants.

WhatsApp has changed the way call participants are displayed on the screen. Waveform images are used to tag different WhatsApp users.

Read moreSamsung pledges to fix camera bugs in the S20 Ultra found by reviews

Although the number of participants for group voice calls has been expanded in WhatsApp, this feature is not available in the desktop client.

Read moreWhere's our Galaxy S20 Ultra review?

WhatsApp is also testing a new polling feature that will only be available in WhatsApp groups. The functionality would allow users to quickly launch polls within the group.

The platform is also known to be testing allowing WhatsApp users to limit their “Last Seen” status to only specific contacts.


Previous articleRealme will present a cheap Smart TV to compete with Xiaomi. As will be?
Next articleHuawei Mate Xs 2: The new folding already has a presentation date
Abraham

Related articles

Mobile

Huawei Mate Xs 2: The new folding already has a presentation date

Today, Huawei has officially confirmed the launch of its next foldable phone, Huawei Mate Xs 2, which will...
Entertainment

Realme will present a cheap Smart TV to compete with Xiaomi. As will be?

The Asian manufacturer has an appointment with the press on April 29 and that will be the presentation...
Entertainment

Category Hub or how Netflix wants you to find content

After knowing the loss of subscribers of Netflix in the last quarter (and the forecasts for the following...
Social Networks

Elon Musk and Tesla show their power in the middle of a fight over Twitter: the manufacturer earns 3,000 million

Tesla exceeded market expectations and achieved record results in the first quarter of 2022 with a net profit...