WhatsApp would allow migration of chats from Android to iPhone

WhatsApp would begin to develop systems so that Android users have the possibility of massive transfer of chat history to iPhone. Samsung users could already perform this transfer without problems. How to migrate history to iPhone? According to reports from WABetaInfo, the beta version 22.2.74 of WhatsApp for iOS adds the import chat history from android to iphone. Thus, from now on iOS users would have the migration to Samsung devices available, as well as for Pixel devices. It should be noted that this change is possible for Android 12 smart phones and the Move to iOS app or in Spanish, Move to iOS, to be able to migrate the history to iPhone. As you can see in the screenshot above, the ability to import chat history will be displayed the first time the WhatsApp for iOS app is opened. It is also important to comment that in case you skip this step, I don’t know you will be able to make the transfer later.

WhatsApp version 2.21.20.11 for Android, according to WABetaInfo, includes important data that suggests the app is working towards a history migration feature that will soon be available for both versions. This is because the change of records within the app shows that the Move to iOS application is necessary to complete the transfer of chats from one operating system to another.

No date for this function

WhatsApp already promised a long time ago to include this function, which for now is available for samsung users. But nevertheless, still not certain for other Android users when will they be able to import their chat history to iPhone.

In addition to this function, there are others that users expect to make the use of their devices with WhatsApp more practical, such as the multi-device mode. This feature is where Telegram has already had an advantage for years and has caused controversy as to why WhatsApp has not yet decided to implement this useful mode.

Finally, users currently have available multi-device mode, this function is already in the public beta version of WhatsApp for desktop, web and on your portal.

It is also known thata app plans to create version 2.0, it could implement more functionality for multi-device support, such as a standalone iPad app.