WhatsApp works to bring ephemeral groups

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform from Meta Platforms, is working on a feature that will simplify the process of deleting groups once they have fulfilled their specific tasks.

And it is that it is common for users to participate in main groups over time but also create groups for events that will take place on very specific dates, such as trips, meals, visits, among other possibilities.



Thinking of groups for specific purposes

Once the scheduled events are completed, it is usual for the administrators of these groups, or even of the communities to which they belong, to delete them, first deleting the existing participants one by one and then deleting the groups completely.

What WhatsApp is proposing in its new feature under development is the possibility that groups can be ephemeral, allowing you to set an expiration date, as the WABetaInfo publication has just discovered in the latest beta update of WhatsApp TestFlight for iOS.

Of course, when the established expiration date arrives, instead of disappearing the ephemeral groups without leaving a trace, they will limit themselves to asking users to clean them. In this regard, groups may have an expiration date of one day, one week, or on a certain date.

There is also the possibility of removing established expiration dates so that ephemeral groups become permanent groups, ideal for those who want to use it for other events with the same attendees included.

A development that over time will reach more users

At the moment this function is being worked on, although it is more than likely that sooner or later it will also appear for users of Android mobile devices. In any case, all we have to do is wait for development to progress to get to know this function more closely, and if necessary, the possible changes that may have arisen along the way with respect to the initial approach.

What is clear is that it is a function that mainly seeks to bring order to the experience that users obtain on their mobile devices, and even more so when there is the possibility of accumulating a number of groups that then prevent them from going to the correct group at all times. .

Who knows if WhatsApp comes up with the idea of ​​implementing the concept of folders currently available in Telegram for better organization in the future, although it would not be surprising, as Pavel Durov’s platform is a source of inspiration.

More information/Image Credit: WABetaInfo