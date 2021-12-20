WhatsApp works so that administrators can delete messages in groups

The last few weeks have been very active for WhatsApp when it comes to bringing in new features. We have seen the possibility of recording voice notes and listening to them before sending them and also the security measure to avoid spy apps. Likewise, they have promised to selectively hide the updates, so that the app is in a fairly accelerated improvement process. Now from WaBetaInfo They have come up with a novelty that will allow group administrators to delete WhatsApp messages.

This is a very useful administration option that will allow administrators to moderate their groups however they want.

WhatsApp group administrators will be able to delete messages

Image source: WaBetaInfo.

WhatsApp groups are extremely busy around the world in all kinds of areas. We know that there are WhatsApp groups that range from work, through academic, family and even to organize meetings and group activities. Many administrators have to manage groups with dozens of people and the tasks of moderation also fall into their hands. Thinking about it, WhatsApp works on the possibility that administrators can delete messages.

From WaBetaInfo they have analyzed the latest beta of WhatsApp version 2.22.1.7 and have sighted this new function, although it is not yet active for users. However, images of the feature have been shown that give us insights into how it works.

In this sense, group administrators will be able to delete messages on WhatsApp just as they do with their own messages. That is, the delete option will be available in all chat messages for the administrator. However, when this is the one who deletes the message, a notification will be displayed indicating that it has been deleted by the administrator.

There is no information on its deployment date, however, it is a function that will enhance the experience of those who manage WhatsApp groups. All that remains is to wait for the tests to finish and the deployment to take place.