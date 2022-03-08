WhatsApp works on its new survey function

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service owned by Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook Inc, is working on a new feature that will be quite useful when it can finally be made available via a future software update.

It’s about the new survey function, and will be intended to be a tool more focused on groupsallowing the participation of the members in them in a more orderly and visual way, instead of them filling messages with their decisions, which will be lost along the way, compared to what has been proposed by the administrators or by any member in particular.



Encouraging interaction in groups

At the moment, as they have found from WABetaInfo, it is a function that is still in an early stage of developmentthus making it impossible in its current state to be used, even by beta testers.

That is why the exact mechanism of operation of this new feature is unknownso we don’t know if it can be pinned or if it can be published by anyone or just by administrators, for example.

For sure, once it starts to be available, it will be quite useful as it happens in many Telegram groups and channels Currently, for example, although it is also a widely used function on Twitter, even though this is not a messaging platform.

Currently, the only possibility of using surveys on WhatsApp is by making use of the specific services that exist on the web, but relying on a third-party experience instead of being integrated within the application makes participation quite difficult, since there are to alternate between one platform or another.

With more than two billion active users on WhatsApp, Telegram has been taking the lead in many aspects over time, where the surveys even improved a couple of them ago, together with interactive emojis that launch random results, things that In the case of WhatsApp, it still has a long way to go.

It will be a matter of waiting for this feature to continue advancing, like so many others, which also have to arrive throughout this year.