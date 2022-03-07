WhatsApp works on creating polls in group chats

Combining between the functions most demanded by the users themselves and some more unexpected but really well received features, WhatsApp has gradually expanded the capabilities of its instant messaging application. And it is that now it seems that the company is preparing to add another new quite interesting update, with a built-in function for creating surveys directly from your group chats.

Advanced as always by the hand of WaBetaInfo, we can see the first screenshots showing us how these forms will work survey on WhatsApp, unfortunately advancing a tool with some work ahead. Currently, it seems that the test version only has a single selectable option of this tool, with which we can see a (quite basic) text box in which we can enter the question.

Thus, some of the most important details would remain to be seen without actually showing no advance on the amount of options that we will be able to add, how the published survey will look like, or how the rest of the users will be able to interact. Something that, unfortunately, could mean that the surveys take a few more months to reach the final version of the application.

Thus, the fact that Meta is choosing to create this tool directly from the application is still relevant, facing the current methods of users, who resorted to other external applications. And it seems that Zuckerberg’s company continues aiming to create a complete and closed ecosystem within your applications,

On the other hand, WaBetaInfo has also advanced that all surveys and your responses will be encrypted end-to-end in the appsomething that in itself we could have assumed as predictable, given that currently all communications within WhatsApp, both individual and group chats, are.