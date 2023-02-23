5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsCommunicationWhatsApp works on a newsletter sending function

WhatsApp works on a newsletter sending function

Tech NewsCommunication

Published on

By Brian Adam
smartphone g830bc3657 1280.jpg
smartphone g830bc3657 1280.jpg
- Advertisement -

It must be recognized that the team behind WhatsApp has given a strong push in recent years so that the popular messaging platform, owned by Meta Platforms, is not left behind, and even more so with the amount of news that Telegram, its its most direct rival, it has been offering for each update that it has also been launching in recent years.

In this regard, now the WABetaInfo team has found clues in the WhatsApp code that indicate that the popular messaging platform is working on a new function called “Newsletter”.

Increasing communication options within WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

It is a one-to-many mass communication function, which will allow reaching a large and indeterminate number of users, which would work optionally, having its own independent section within the States tab.

Users will be able to freely choose to subscribe to those disseminators of information in which they are interested, being a tool marked as private, and therefore, users will be the only ones who will be able to know who they are subscribed to, being able to subscribe even to newsletters of those to than those that do not have in their contact list.

The one-to-many operating model means that it is not necessary to have end-to-end encryption since, as we say, it is a function that goes in only one direction.

With Newsletter, the media will be able to address their respective subscribed audiences, representatives of professional groups to interested members, stores to their potential customers, among many other possible examples, without the limitations of groups or even of the Communities.

Reception of subscribed newsletters in chronological order of their broadcasts

- Advertisement -

The aforementioned publication observes in the evidence found that this new function does not have algorithmic recommendations or social graphs, where the contents will be sent in chronological order according to their diffusion, without prioritization or anything similar to what happens with the publications in the main social networks.

This function is currently in its initial stage of development, so it does not work even for users of beta versions, so successive updates will be able to learn more details about this new function, which WhatsApp does not either has carried out any announcement, although it will be a matter of waiting until it can already be operational for all users, without a date for this milestone being able to be established for the moment.

More information: WABetaInfo

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Fox News Analyst Uses Trump’s Go-To Insult Against Him

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume said Donald Trump was a “loser” in...
Tech News

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D vs. Intel Core i9-13900K: spec comparison

AMD is bringing back its 3D V-Cache tech, this time in three different chips:...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.