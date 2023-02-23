WhatsApp works on a newsletter sending function

It must be recognized that the team behind WhatsApp has given a strong push in recent years so that the popular messaging platform, owned by Meta Platforms, is not left behind, and even more so with the amount of news that Telegram, its its most direct rival, it has been offering for each update that it has also been launching in recent years.

In this regard, now the WABetaInfo team has found clues in the WhatsApp code that indicate that the popular messaging platform is working on a new function called “Newsletter”.



Increasing communication options within WhatsApp

It is a one-to-many mass communication function, which will allow reaching a large and indeterminate number of users, which would work optionally, having its own independent section within the States tab.

Users will be able to freely choose to subscribe to those disseminators of information in which they are interested, being a tool marked as private, and therefore, users will be the only ones who will be able to know who they are subscribed to, being able to subscribe even to newsletters of those to than those that do not have in their contact list.

The one-to-many operating model means that it is not necessary to have end-to-end encryption since, as we say, it is a function that goes in only one direction.

With Newsletter, the media will be able to address their respective subscribed audiences, representatives of professional groups to interested members, stores to their potential customers, among many other possible examples, without the limitations of groups or even of the Communities.

Reception of subscribed newsletters in chronological order of their broadcasts

The aforementioned publication observes in the evidence found that this new function does not have algorithmic recommendations or social graphs, where the contents will be sent in chronological order according to their diffusion, without prioritization or anything similar to what happens with the publications in the main social networks.

This function is currently in its initial stage of development, so it does not work even for users of beta versions, so successive updates will be able to learn more details about this new function, which WhatsApp does not either has carried out any announcement, although it will be a matter of waiting until it can already be operational for all users, without a date for this milestone being able to be established for the moment.

