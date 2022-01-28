WhatsApp works on a new ‘express’ system for sending images and videos

It is normal for a company to think that things can always be done a little faster. And if not, let them tell the 100-meter sprinters, who in each Olympics or Athletics World Cup squeeze themselves to the maximum to beat a few hundredths of the stopwatch. So WhatsApp, like Usain Bolt, wants us to do the same with its application but spending less time. And it is that sometimes, selecting images or videos to send becomes a little hell, especially if in the smartphone gallery we have tens of thousands of files that WhatsApp has to start as quickly as possible. Those seconds that we spend waiting for you to access part of that information, causes us to lose precious time. Share more, faster The fact is that the colleagues at WABetAInfo have fallen into a detail that WhatsApp has introduced in one of the latest betas for Android and that aims to allow us to share faster, since the application will not search everything we have stored in the gallery, but only those items that are the most recent, the last ones that we have added to our photo library. In this way, the application hardly takes time to show us what we have stored and we can choose and share in a heartbeat. An idea that can be well focused because in the end, who permanently resorts to sending photos or videos from weeks, months or years ago? The most normal thing is that if we want to send a memory to a contact or a group, it is of something relatively close, that has practically just happened. The way we will have to choose between searching for photos and videos from the gallery or among the most recent will be through a couple of tabs like the ones you can see in the screenshot above. In it you can see how when choosing to access the multimedia content of the smartphone, WhatsApp offers us the possibility of selecting between one of the two content sources. At the moment, and as it happens with these novelties that we are seeing coming in the betas, it is a function in development, which is not yet finished and, therefore, there is no specific date of arrival in the official releases. So it’s time to wait and continue with the current option by which WhatsApp continues to access the full gallery. >