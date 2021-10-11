WhatsApp works on a function that will allow you to record better voice notes, how?

Voice notes are a more than effective resource for sending messages through WhatsApp: they allow us to better explain ourselves to others, for as long as we need and, most importantly, give the right tone to the conversation, so that it is clear to the rest that we are not saying anything reluctantly or with a different intention. Of course, as a great obstacle, voice notes have the obligation that whoever receives these messages is recommended to have headphones connected. At least if you don’t want everything we say to be heard in the room, bus, or subway car we’re in. But despite this small drawback, it is clear that voice notes are increasingly used by adults, children and adults. Does pausing the recording help? What the guys at WABetaInfo have found is that WhatsApp has included a new function in the beta versions of the Android application that only appears when we want to record a voice memo, and that is shaped like a “stop” button. That is, at any moment, if we see that we are left with nothing to say, we can stop what we are recording to continue later. In this way when we get confused, or we are about to say something we do not want, it is not necessary to have to re-record the entire message and, by stopping what we are recording, it is possible to continue at the same point to complete it more quickly. And not only do we save the time that we save with each new take, but we do it by leaving only what we really want that voice note to contain. As you can see in the video above, when we start recording a voice memo, a “stop” button will appear at the bottom that, when pressed, will stop the recording. Then we can resume this process by clicking on the red microphone again to continue with the same file that we have waiting to finish. Thus, it will be possible to repeat this process as many times as we need to leave a perfectly constructed voice memo. The last thing we have to do is, obviously, click on the send button that will appear at the bottom right. At the moment this function is included in the latest versions of the beta release of Android so it could take a few weeks or months before reaching our devices. So we have to wait. >