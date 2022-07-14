HomeTech NewsWhatsApp works in a version optimized for Mac with Apple chips

WhatsApp works in a version optimized for Mac with Apple chips

If you use WhatsApp on a Mac manufactured in recent years, one of those that use an Apple processor, the following news might interest you.

WhatsApp is working on a new version of its native client for macOS, specially optimized for computers with M1 or higher chips.

WhatsApp prepares a new native application for macOS

Developing an application with optimization for specific hardware in mind allows you to make the most of its capabilities, offering considerable advantages in stability and performance.

Until now, the official WhatsApp application for PC has been developed using Electron, a work environment that offers wide compatibility and the possibility of easily porting an app to Windows, macOS or Linux. Despite these advantages, a weakness of the applications created under this system is their high consumption of resources, mainly memory.

WhatsApp’s decision to migrate from Electron to the native platform of Apple applications will imply a significant improvement in the user experience of this messaging application on macOS. By taking better advantage of its chips, the performance of an optimized application could be considerably higher.

At the moment, this novelty has not materialized through any official announcement, much less any update. Rather, it is a report of WABetaInfowhich spotted this change of course while testing a new beta version of the Mac client.

The image shared in the report of this beta edition, as evidence of what was reported, shows an application quite similar to the already known web client, but with the added detail that its left side panel presents a section menu in the style of applications native to macOS.

The development of this new application has not yet been completed. Important features such as group calls, voice messages, location sending, and status display or posting are not yet included.

WhatsApp has become an essential application in the digital routine of users dedicated to a wide range of activities, in addition to daily conversations with the closest and most intimate group of people. By the same token, if a change like this translates into a performance boost, your Mac users will surely appreciate it.

