WhatsApp works ephemeral group chats and a text editor for drawing tool

Apparently two rather interesting novelties of WhatsApp are in the works: the ephemeral group chats it’s a text editor for the drawing tool. Traces of both features emerged thanks to the tireless work of WaBetaInfo colleagues in the most recent Betas of the iOS app, 23.5.0.71 and 72 respectively, released within 24 hours of each other.

Ephemeral Groups

According to the information that has emerged so far, it will be possible to set up a "Expiration date" for a group upon its creation. The app will offer a day, a week or a custom duration by default. It is also possible to remove the expiration, making the group permanent. The feature is an interesting potential solution to the problem of groups becoming completely inactive over time and piling up in the chat list. We look forward to developments in terms of release timing. WhatsApp beta now syncs and allows use on tablets without a cell phone connection

TEXT EDITOR IN THE DRAWING TOOL