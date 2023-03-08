5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsAppleWhatsApp works ephemeral group chats and a text editor for drawing tool

WhatsApp works ephemeral group chats and a text editor for drawing tool

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
738016.jpeg
738016.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Apparently two rather interesting novelties of WhatsApp are in the works: the ephemeral group chats it’s a text editor for the drawing tool. Traces of both features emerged thanks to the tireless work of WaBetaInfo colleagues in the most recent Betas of the iOS app, 23.5.0.71 and 72 respectively, released within 24 hours of each other.

Ephemeral Groups

- Advertisement -

According to the information that has emerged so far, it will be possible to set up a “Expiration date” for a group upon its creation. The app will offer a day, a week or a custom duration by default. It is also possible to remove the expiration, making the group permanent.

The feature is an interesting potential solution to the problem of groups becoming completely inactive over time and piling up in the chat list. We look forward to developments in terms of release timing.

WhatsApp beta now syncs and allows use on tablets without a cell phone connection

TEXT EDITOR IN THE DRAWING TOOL

It is already possible to insert text on an image (for example a screenshot), but apparently WhatsApp is studying a more comfortable and ergonomic interface. The main novelty is the possibility of quickly switch between fonts simply by touching its icon at the top.

- Advertisement -

You will also be able to change the text alignment (left/center/right) and the background color of the text field. They are also expected four new fonts: Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2 and Morning Breeze. The text editor restyling is nothing new – it was already spotted in the Android Betas.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is announced with Exynos 1330 and 6,000 mAh battery

After several rumors and leaks, Samsung introduced a new device from the M line...
Tech News

Japan’s H3 rocket self-destructs in space during failed launch

JAXA's second attempt at launching the H3 rocket has ended up becoming a major...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.