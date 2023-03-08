WhatsApp works ephemeral group chats and a text editor for drawing tool

Apparently two rather interesting novelties of WhatsApp are in the works: the ephemeral group chats it’s a text editor for the drawing tool. Traces of both features emerged thanks to the tireless work of WaBetaInfo colleagues in the most recent Betas of the iOS app, 23.5.0.71 and 72 respectively, released within 24 hours of each other.
According to the information that has emerged so far, it will be possible to set up a “Expiration date” for a group upon its creation. The app will offer a day, a week or a custom duration by default. It is also possible to remove the expiration, making the group permanent.
The feature is an interesting potential solution to the problem of groups becoming completely inactive over time and piling up in the chat list. We look forward to developments in terms of release timing.
It is already possible to insert text on an image (for example a screenshot), but apparently WhatsApp is studying a more comfortable and ergonomic interface. The main novelty is the possibility of quickly switch between fonts simply by touching its icon at the top.
You will also be able to change the text alignment (left/center/right) and the background color of the text field. They are also expected four new fonts: Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2 and Morning Breeze. The text editor restyling is nothing new – it was already spotted in the Android Betas.