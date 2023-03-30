whatsapp working on newsletters: the latest news

- Advertisement -

That Whatsapp has been working for some time on the introduction of newsletters it is neither a secret nor a new fact: the first information on the functionality had already emerged last month, subsequently the first screen was shared on the net. Now, thanks to WABetaInfo, we are able to learn more details. With the premise that it is a tool still under development and therefore not visible even to subscribers to the beta channel.

The version of WhatsApp for Android from which the new image that we propose to follow was obtained is the 2.23.7.17: The feature is accessible from the revamped Status tab. To create a newsletter will be enough add an imagea title/name and one description. It is also possible that this screen is still incomplete: in fact, it cannot be excluded that some compilation fields currently in the implementation phase are missing.

The newsletter will then be visible in the state card and you can access it via links or by entering your username in WhatsApp. It will be a tool optionalin the sense that it will be up to users to decide whether or not to subscribe to one or more newsletters: it is not foreseen no recommendations based on algorithms, the choice to receive the newsletter will fall entirely on the user. Not only that: it will be a tool separate from chatswhich as WABetaInfo reminds “they will continue to be encrypted end-to-end“.

For the moment, the function is still under development and the release times on the beta channel are not known.