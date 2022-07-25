WhatsApp, work continues to preserve ephemeral messages

Whatsapp is working on the possibility of keep temporary for some time already; WABetaInfo colleagues have discovered a few small clues as to how the functionality could be implemented in the future. A screenshot (from the Desktop Beta app) shows how users of a group chat will be notified as soon as they enter the chat. In essence, the warning explains that messages are present in the group chat, and that all users will be able to select (or deselect) them for retention. Group administrators may decide to impose unspecified limits in this regard.

It is quite clear that a d ephemeral message will simply remain visible even after its timer reaches zero. There is a lack of more precise information on ancillary details and borderline cases (for example, what happens if the person who activated the retention of a message leaves the chat? Does the retention have a maximum duration or is it indefinite?). In any case, there is a sensible rationale for this feature – chats and ephemeral messages improve privacy, but some crucial information may need exceptions and more flexibility on how to self-destruct.

[mb_related_posts1]

The first traces of the possibility of preserving ephemeral messages emerged exactly two months ago. Apparently the stored messages can be consulted in one dedicated section of the chat information menu, just like for multimedia files and links. The first sightings concerned the official clients for Android and iOS (Beta of course), but it has always been believed that the functionality will be developed for all platforms – web and desktop included.