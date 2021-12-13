WhatsApp with full privacy: more protection against unknown contacts

Whatsapp it no longer shows whether we are online or not, nor the last time we logged into the platform to contacts we have never chatted with before. The novelty recently introduced by the instant messaging app intends better protect the privacy of users, especially protecting them from those third-party apps that until now had been able to access such information with the intent of providing the accounts that used it with precise indications potentially usable for stalking purposes.

So WhatsApp support explained the function to a user who requested explanations about it: