WhatsApp with full privacy: more protection against unknown contacts

Whatsapp it no longer shows whether we are online or not, nor the last time we logged into the platform to contacts we have never chatted with before. The novelty recently introduced by the instant messaging app intends better protect the privacy of users, especially protecting them from those third-party apps that until now had been able to access such information with the intent of providing the accounts that used it with precise indications potentially usable for stalking purposes.
So WhatsApp support explained the function to a user who requested explanations about it:
To improve the privacy and security of our users, we are making it more difficult for people you don’t know and who have never chatted with you to see your last login and online presence on WhatsApp. This won’t change anything between you and your friends, family, and business activities you know or have texted previously.
Therefore, contacts with whom we have never chatted before will not be able to receive information on:
- our last view / login
- our online presence
All other contacts will continue to see this information exactly as before, without any changes.
So why can’t I see the last login or online presence information of a contact I chat with regularly? Simple: he activated “To my contacts except …“, a feature introduced for the first time in beta last September and which allows you to manage privacy with greater flexibility.
Credits opening image: Pixabay