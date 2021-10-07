If you do not comply with all the conditions and regulations published on your website, WhatsApp It can sanction you with the permanent suspension of your account and thus not enter your conversations. Some reasons why you can be penalized are: sending too much spam, sharing dangerous links, being a minor and even sending adult content. But to this are added the stickers.

What are the stickers of WhatsApp ? Also called stickers are drawings or small photos that you can send in a conversation or group of WhatsApp . The goal is to complement what is meant in a conversation, just like emojis. Anyone can spread them out and create some custom ones.

However, a sticker has been disseminated in such a way that if you send it your chats, account, photos, videos, they can disappear in less than 24 hours for violating the regulations of the fast messaging application. So you must be very careful what you send or else the penalty would be the suspension of your account.

THIS STICKER CAN DELETE YOUR WHATSAPP ACCOUNT

If you have received the sticker from WhatsApp that we will mention you, eThen it is better that you do not save it, much less share it in your groups or personal chats since they can sanction you.

According to the website of WhatsApp everything content you submit must not compromise anything illegal, as well as prevent it from being obscene, defamatory, threatening, intimidating, harassing, hateful, racially or ethnically offensive, or promoting or encouraging illegal or inappropriate behavior, such as promoting violent crime, exploiting or endangering children, or coordinating harmful behaviors.

Dangerous WhatsApp stickers are those that incite violence. (Photo: MAG)

While previously WhatsApp only sanctioned accounts that shared this type of text, now it will do so with the stickers or stickers that you receive daily and that seem harmless.

That means that it is better to remove it from your account or chat to avoid future penalties. Remember that anyone can create and share WhatsApp stickers without discrimination, but if the application notices it, you can say goodbye to your conversations forever.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]