whatsapp will soon introduce a change that all users will like

WhatsApp is responding to the requests it receives from the community. And, for this reason, on this occasion they are preparing the arrival of a novelty that will make many users happy. With it, a process is simplified and a new way of customization opens that could bring more improvements in the future.

Not all changes or modifications requested from WhatsApp are critical. But the app does not close in on itself and listens to the public. Sometimes, like this time, they implement changes that may seem inconsequential, but that mean a lot for the day-to-day use of the application. This is one of them and is on track to be available on Android devices in a future update to the messaging app.

Better link sharing

What happens right now in WhatsApp for Android when you share a link ? You probably know it well: the preview appears and not only fills the chat with a lot of text or code, but it is also quite annoying. Annoying because the person to whom you send the link can preview what you are happening to them and that has the capacity to spoil the surprise factor in many cases. You can close the thumbnail by hand, but if you have a habit of sending a lot of links, it ends up being a bit cumbersome and generally more work.

That is going to change with the new feature that WhatsApp has on its hands, since the messaging application is going to incorporate the option to deactivate the preview of links . This will return the surprise factor and, at the same time, provide other advantages. Prepare yourself, thanks to this, to send your friends those “You’ll see how funny the link I sent you” messages with the addresses or memes you want to share. Once you deactivate the thumbnails, they will no longer appear in any of the links you send.

Has WhatsApp thought this through?

They say from the app that this is a measure designed with the intention of continuing to increase the levels of security and privacy, given that although the preview of the links is usually done from the WhatsApp servers , this is not always the case. And that can put users in annoying situations, either due to the presence of clickbaits or because the photos that appear in the preview are not to the liking of the person viewing them in their chat.

To disconnect the sending of previews, you will have to activate the corresponding option within the application’s options menu. This will mean that, every time a link is sent, it will simply appear as a web address . And although this seems positive when it comes to avoiding spoiling the surprise of the links that are shared, it also opens the debate about whether WhatsApp is thinking carefully about what it can mean for those who use the app for bad purposes. After all, it will not be surprising if WhatsApp users on Android begin to encounter shortened links more frequently that they do not know where they lead to, especially from unknown contacts.

Therefore, although it has its positive side, there is no doubt that it is something that, in the long term, will possibly generate more than one criticism. Because at first it will seem funny to all of us and somewhat interesting, but as time goes by we will have to see how its use evolves . At least, yes, the function is disabled by default, which means that only users who change the parameter in the options will be able to start sending the links without preview.

This is something that has been seen in version 2.24.7.12 of WhatsApp beta on Android and that could become available in the normal version of the application in a future update. It wouldn’t hurt, as we listen to users, for WhatsApp to add a little more depth to this option and allow users to decide if they really want to receive links without a preview. And it would also be interesting if the preview of the links could be customized, deciding whether to keep the image, the text that appears or the other elements. But, at least for now, the novelty will simply be being able to completely deactivate the preview to send flat links that, in this way, no one knows what they will hide until they open them.

If we think about it cold, having included a new configuration parameter in the WhatsApp options menu solely to shorten the work involved in closing the link thumbnail, is a bit extreme. At this point and, as we said, a second option would be necessary for us to tell the app that we never want to receive links without thumbnails. That would increase security.