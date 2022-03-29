WhatsApp will soon have the best Telegram function to send files

One of the most popular instant messaging applications is WhatsApp. The platform owned by Meta (Facebook) is the great rival to beat, although other alternatives such as Telegram offer some features that make a difference. And the truth is that the team behind the development of WhatsApp does not stop launching improvements to the application so that it continues to be the first option to consider. A few days ago we told you about some improvements that will come to multi-device mode. And today we have learned of another of the most anticipated novelties and that its great rival Telegram already has. More than anything because, as WABetainfo colleagues have discovered, it seems that very soon we can send files of up to 2 GB without any problem, when the current limitation was 100 megabytes. WhatsApp is testing this feature in Argentina At the moment, the ability to send files up to 2 GB via WhatsApp is limited to Argentina, and only available to users of the beta version on iOS devices, but sooner rather than later it will reach all users , regardless of the ecosystem they use. According to the source, WhatsApp is testing the possibility of sharing files of up to 2 GB, rolling out this function first to users in Argentina to gradually expand to other countries. The truth is that it was one of the most anticipated functions by the users of this instant messaging application. Until now, if you wanted to send a large file, the only possible option was to use other services such as Telegram that allow this option. But very soon WhatsApp will allow you to send files of up to 2 GB, so the limitation of 100 megabytes will be a thing of the past. This is very good news for users of the acclaimed instant messaging platform, which is undergoing a renewal process. WhatsApp does not stop receiving new improvements and functions with which to remain competitive, and increasing the size limit of the files that you can send from 100 megabytes to 2 GB is a value to take into account. Of course, as we have indicated before, at the moment this WhatsApp novelty is being tested with a limited number of users of the beta version of the popular instant messaging application, so we will have to wait for the company to launch the corresponding update globally over the next few weeks. >