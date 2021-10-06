WhatsApp will soon allow to hide the profile photo

Privacy is always a fundamental factor in any application and more so when it comes to messaging. An example of this is in WhatsApp and all the problems it has had due to its policies in this regard. Additionally, for the user, it does not offer too many alternatives beyond hiding if you are online or when you read a message. In that sense, it has been leaked that soon you will also be able to hide your WhatsApp profile photo.

This has been discovered since WaBetaInfo where they analyze the source codes of the application and have seen references to this feature.

Soon WhatsApp could allow you to hide the profile photo

Image source: WaBetaInfo.

As always, thinking about this upcoming feature immediately brings Telegram to mind. From this application we have the possibility to hide various sections of all or certain specific contacts. This is precisely what WhatsApp works on, according to what was sighted in the code by the experts at WaBetaInfo. It should be noted that the option is not yet available in any beta of WhatsApp, so no user has access until now.

In that sense, we must wait for the news of the next beta versions of the application, which will surely bring the function of hiding the profile photo in WhatsApp. As always with these features, they must go through all the way that beta versions entail until they reach all users on the stable one.

It is also noteworthy that this function seems to extend its action to the last connection and contact information, in addition to the photo. It is a very useful option that, as in Telegram, will allow you to select between Everyone, Nobody and My Contacts. This feature will enhance the WhatsApp user experience, putting in your hands the possibility of managing your information as you want.