WhatsApp will show the profile picture in the notifications

WhatsApp has started the year by adding a new functionality that is already available to the “beta testers” users of its iOS app, that is, those who have the trial version installed and are the first to check the operation of the new tools that Possibly, Meta’s proprietary instant messaging app will launch for all its users in the future.

WhatsApp has not confirmed when the feature will be available to its more than 2 billion users.

In this case, it is a minor modification, but it can be quite useful (or quite intrusive, depending on who for), which involves a change in the way notifications are displayed when receiving a new message.

Until now, WhatsApp shows a bubble with the name of the user who has sent the message and the beginning of the text. However, with the new modification, the profile photo of the person who sent the message is also included. This can make it easier to recognize… for better or for worse.

The novelty is already available in version 2.22.1.1 beta for WhatsApp on iOS 15, although it is only appearing at the moment to some test users, and not to all beta testers, as confirmed by WABetaInfo. What can be confirmed is that the appearance of the profile photo takes place both when the message is sent by an individual user and when the message is sent from a group.

It may take longer until it appears to all test users, and what is not clear is whether the functionality will eventually be added to the more than 2 billion users that WhatsApp has worldwide. The company has not confirmed either the development of the tests or whether it will officially launch the novelty for all its users.

