WhatsApp will release a new global voice note player, what will it do?

The Facebook messaging app has one of its most popular and user-friendly functions in voice notes. At the end of the day there are many voice notes that we send and receive, and there are cases in which we have to use third-party tools to know their content, due to the impossibility of listening to them while doing other things. In this case, WhatsApp works on a new function that has now been discovered and that will allow us to access voice notes in a totally different way than usual, and above all much more comfortable. The global player is here That’s what WABetaInfo has now discovered, the website that analyzes the beta versions of the messaging app to find new features. And now they have found a new voice memo player that will allow us to listen to them even if we are chatting with other people. This is possible thanks to a new player whose controls appear at the top of the app, with the voice memo active at all times. This means that if you start listening to a voice note and move to another chat, it will continue to sound and you can control its playback from that player at the top. At the moment it has been seen in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS, so it is expected that it will soon do the same for the Android version as well. Therefore, the main novelty that it offers us is that with it we will have more freedom to listen to the voice notes that we want whenever we want, without having to be aware of continuing to access them only from the same chat in which we have received them. As you know, currently if we leave the chat, the normal thing is that the reproduction of voice messages is cut off. In this way it will be much easier in the future to be able to access a voice note and listen to it completely while we write to other people from different chats. In addition, the messaging app is also preparing a function that transcribes voice messages, and converts them to text. Something for which until now an external app was needed. Therefore, WhatsApp increasingly integrates more functionalities within its app so that we do not have to resort to others. A feature that will take some time to reach all users, but will undoubtedly receive with open arms. >