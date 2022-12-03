WhatsApp will receive more than twenty new emojis soon on Android

WhatsApp released a new update through the Google Play Beta program, bringing the version 2.22.25.12🇧🇷 Recently, the application started tests with multi-device connection between iOS, Android and Windows. In the news, the WABetaInfo website revealed that the application works on more than twenty-one new emojis, which will arrive in a future update, in addition to having revamped the look of other existing ones.

Previously, with WhatsApp beta update 2.22.8.8 for Android, it was revealed that the app would introduce several new emojis in the latest Unicode. Also, new emojis have been released with more fur tone options. In the latest 2.22.25.12 beta update for Android on the Play Store, WABetaInfo found that WhatsApp works with twenty-one new emojis, which will arrive in the app in a future update. As can be seen in the image below, in addition to bringing the new emojis, WhatsApp plans to overhaul the look of eight other emojis that are already available in the beta application. The changes are discreet, but can be better perceived in the comparison.

The eight new-look emojis are viewable by some users who have installed the latest beta from Google Play, but the other twenty-one are in the code and cannot be accessed. There is no forecast to arrive in the stable version, but with the start of the testing phase and if no serious problems are found, it will be publicly released soon. Already on iOS, WhatsApp beta started testing the feature that lets you search for messages by date. With the feature, users will be able to go directly to a given day to search for specific information about a conversation.