WhatsApp will prevent you from sending a photo or video by mistake

Many of the innovations that WhatsApp has launched in recent months are small updates that make it easier to use some of the app’s functions or avoid some common errors.

For example, one of the latest dynamics being tested in the beta version of WhatsApp will prevent you from making the mistake of sending multimedia content to the wrong contact.

New WhatsApp option that will prevent you from sending a photo or video to the wrong contact

When we get into the WhatsApp app, we tend to go from one chat to another without thinking about it, catching up with our friends, planning an event with the family, discussing university tasks with our classmates, etc. And among so much interaction, we may get confused in the chat and end up sending a photo or video to the wrong contact.

So that we don’t make this mistake, which can be a simple anecdote or a big headache, WhatsApp is making a small change. If you have the beta version of the WhatsApp app on Android installed, you will see that the dynamics change when you are going to share the multimedia content.

Instead of the recipient’s name appearing on the side of the screen in preview, it takes center stage. Not only is it more visible, but it also becomes a button that just by pressing it allows you to change the recipient of the multimedia content. Or if you wish, you can add more people to send the photo or video.

So if you made a mistake when selecting the contact that will receive the content, you can easily change it from this new button. You won’t need to go through the whole process again, as you simply change the recipient and that’s it.

And on the other hand, it will be difficult not to see the name of the contact before sending the photo or video and realize if we are making a mistake.