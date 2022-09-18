HomeTech NewsWhatsApp will premiere a short film about the history of NBA player...

WhatsApp will premiere a short film about the history of NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Since its inception, WhatsApp has been an application dedicated exclusively to the field of instant messaging, where it has allowed millions of people around the world to stay in touch through its interface.

However, it appears that the Meta-owned company is trying to diversify its operations. This after being revealed the trailer of a short film financed by this company titled Naija Odysseywhich tells the story of the nba player giannis Antetokounmpo.

The short film will last for 12 minutes. However, the material seems to be part of brand content, since Antetokounmpo had already signed a sponsorship agreement with WhatsApp in February of this year, thus becoming the first brand spokesperson for this instant messaging platform.

Google Stadia officially arrives on iPhone and iPad: you can play Cyberpunk 2077 and others on iOS

And while this isn’t quite the same as Apple’s foray into film and television, Naija Odyssey is likely to be the start of an era where WhatsApp ventures into original content, if only in the context of brand opportunities.

Regarding the short film, the trailer describes it as follows:

The true story of a basketball star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, born in Greece to Nigerian parents. All his life people have tried to tell him who he was. Now Giannis tells his “story of many origins” as he reconciles his roots, his birthplace, and his sense of belonging across cross-cultural worlds.

Also, the trailer mentions that the premiere of the short film will be held on September 21 on Amazon Prime Videoalthough it has been reported that WhatsApp will also project this material on its social media channels. social networks and on the YouTube platform.

