WhatsApp will offer new ways to identify company and business chats

Although the Business part of WhatsApp has not yet exploded as expected in Meta (or Facebook?), The truth is that it already It is possible to interact with companies and businesses to consult their product catalogs, request information or request some type of support in the event that we need technical or administrative help.

This proliferation of companies that use WhatsApp is leading to it is necessary to offer users new ways to differentiate between a chat focused on business and one that is purely personal. And that is exactly what they will add soon in the app, for those cases in which a new conversation appears from a phone number that we do not have on the agenda.

Make sure they are professional accounts

These WhatsApp Business accounts are nothing other than the possibility that companies and businesses, or self-employed professionals, have a new channel through which to sell your products. This can lead to mass notification campaigns on phone numbers that they have in their own database that have been compiled over the years in order to make themselves known.







New way to identify business chats. WABetaInfo

IF, for whatever reason, you are in this type of database, You will receive a notification when they write to you for the first time And that is exactly what WhatsApp is going to change, so that you know from the first glance that this conversation is not personal but professional or commercial, which should lead you not to reveal important data in it.

As you can see in the screenshot that you have above, in that first contact with the number of a company The phrase “This business account is not in your contact list” will appear. With this information, it is already clear to us that the initiative of the conversation has not run on our side, so it is possible to choose between accepting (adding it to the agenda) or blocking so that the company does not bother us in the future.

This last option will be one of the ones you use the most if the use of WhatsApp for commercial purposes proliferates excessively in the coming years, since We all know how some companies spend them when it comes to exercising certain practices closer to SPAM than to the legitimate right to contact your potential customers. So pay attention to that notice when you get a new message: it could be a company (unsolicited) looking for more customers.