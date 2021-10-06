WhatsApp will offer more options to decide who can see our profile picture

Last week we told you that WhatsApp was working on adding new alternatives to configure which people could see the last time we connected, as a way to refine a little more and not limit by system only friends, co-workers, acquaintances or relatives that we keep on the agenda. That is why a new category was invented which was that of contacts with exceptions that only we mark. So in the same way that WhatsApp worked in that function, it does it now for another of the elements that mark our privacy within the application: who do we want to allow to see our profile image within the app? Soon you will be able to mark exceptions. This function that they are developing from Facebook tries to create a new category that would be placed between those people we do not know and do not have saved in the agenda, and those who are, but who are practically unknown to us. So we do not care, or we do not want, that they have access to that photo in which one of our children appears, or a place that we only reserve for those we can consider as true friends. It has been within the beta of WhatsApp for Android, with version number 2.21.21.2, where this new function has been seen within the privacy menu of “Profile picture”. As you can see from the screen that you have just above, a fourth option has been added, which is “My contacts except …”, where the application will understand that we want to mark a series of exceptions to that general rule. Once we select that option, WhatsApp will ask us to add those contacts from the agenda to which we do not want to show the image of our profile, one by one and selected from all those that we store on the smartphone. Surely, if you have to mark many, the same is an indicator that the agenda needs a review to leave active only those people with whom we maintain a greater relationship at that moment: be it personal, family or professional. At the moment these changes have not been announced for the versions that we have in the IOS and Android digital stores, so they will surely still take a few weeks to arrive. You already know what WhatsApp is like, that it is not usually too quick to launch all those functions that appear in the beta and that usually make us salivate, which is said colloquially. >