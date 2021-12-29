WhatsApp will notify you when you take a screenshot

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

If you are a WhatsApp user -something very possible since more than 90% of mobile phone users with Internet connection They use this instant messaging system all over the world – surely you have ever taken a screenshot of a conversation with another user or in a group chat.

WhatsApp tests this function in order to increase the security of users

The reasons for taking a screenshot on WhatsApp can be very varied: from wanting to keep the conversation forever because they have told us something nice or because we want to show a third person what they have sent us and we are going to resend the screenshot. There are even ways to take screenshots of very long WhatsApp conversations to fit in a single screenshot.

Sharing these screenshots is very common and users do it knowing that the person with whom they are having the conversation is not going to find out that they have made a screenshot and they are going to share what they are talking about – supposedly- private.

However, that anonymity when taking screenshots his days may be numbered. WhatsApp is testing a function that will allow a third blue check to be displayed when a person takes a screenshot of a conversation. Thus, the rest of WhatsApp users who participate in it will know that the content has been captured and that it will either be kept on the mobile of the person who made the screenshot or it will be shared with third parties.

The company is testing this feature to increase user safety, but has not officially confirmed when it will incorporate a third check or if it plans to do so officially at some point.

At the moment, WhatsApp only has two blue checks in the messages. One indicates that the message has been sent but has not been delivered to the receiver (due to coverage problems or server problems) and two are shown when the message has been delivered but has not been read (in this case, they appear gray ) or if it has been read (and then they are shown in blue).

