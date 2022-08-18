WhatsApp will not allow captures or sharing content that is seen only once

- Advertisement -

For some time now, the application has been taking decisive steps to increase the privacy that users demand. An example of this is that there is the possibility of sending that can only be seen once, and this is something interesting to be sure that some type of multimedia content does not go beyond what is had in mind. Well, new details have been known about it. One of the things that was not particularly clear about it is what a user who receives this type of content can do with it, beyond seeing it only once. And, thanks to an infection that has appeared, it has been seen that the commitment to privacy is maintained. And, furthermore, it does so in a quite severe way, which is what is demanded in these cases. Therefore, WhatsApp is on the right track without any doubt. What will WhatsApp do with the contents that are seen only once According to the data that has been published and that has become known due to the fact that the specific function has been able to be activated, it is quite clear that the restrictions that exist when manipulating single viewing content (or ephemeral, as it is also known) will be very important. Thus, for example, they cannot be shared with others, copied or saved in any way. And, this, can be clearly seen in the image that we leave after this paragraph. In addition, it is striking that the possibility of taking a screenshot will not be given either, something that Mark Zuckerberg made it quite clear at the time that it would be a restriction when managing tasks that can be seen only once. And this makes all the sense in the world. The truth is that it is correct and shows what we say that WhatsApp is doing its homework well in this section. Obviously, preventing a photo from being taken from another terminal will be complicated, but in what the company can control there is good news. An important detail regarding the This is none other than the one that has been verified that, if someone tries to take a screenshot of an ephemeral content, the application will not notify the user that it has been sent. Here there are doubts about what to do, since it is not a bad idea that he knows him and knows if someone is trying not to respect his privacy. But, for the sake of also maintaining that of the person who receives it, it is not very logical that his identity be revealed. Finally, it seems that WhatsApp has decided on this last possibility. Currently, the function that has been tested is present in the Android client, while the iOS client does not offer this possibility. But, as usual in everything WhatsApp develops, its deployment will take place in all existing versions of its application (including the new native Windows version). >