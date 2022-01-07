WhatsApp will modify the way in which it notifies new messages with the mobile blocked

If we close our eyes and imagine that a notification reaches us on our mobile when we have it in our pocket, surely in a very high percentage of the time we will see the notice of a new WhatsApp message. A module that we all have perfectly identified and that has two essential elements: the logo of the application and the message of the chat or the group by which it was sent to us.

The fact is that from Facebook they have decided that they are going to add a small but subtle change that, the same, does not finish convincing all users because means modifying the graphical way in which these notifications are going to be displayed from now on. And so? Well, because we are going to say goodbye to that very large WhatsApp logo to make way for another element that is surely less recognizable, right?

Hello to the icons of the groups and chats

What they have devised from WhatsApp is nothing other than the notifications of the application, instead of showing the icon of the application itself app, now the contact that sends us the message will appear. And in the case of a group, the same graphic element or photo that we can see when we write when participating in it. At the moment, this change has been sighted in the beta for iOS and on mobiles with version 15 installed, so it is to be imagined that in others releases the same will not look the same.







Changes in WhatsApp. WABetaInfo

From WABetaInfo they warn that, indeed, WhatsApp uses the new iOS 15 API to introduce this change which, as you can see in the screenshot that you have just above, reduces the size of the icon of the app to give all the relevance to the contact that sends us that text, image, video, meme or whatever. As always, these changes will not be seen immediately in the versions available in the App Store and the Play Store, so we still have to wait a few weeks (or months).

Another of the doubts of this change is If it will also affect WhatsApp on Android, where notifications are significantly different compared to those offered by iOS or if it will be an exclusive until the Google OS thinks things a little more. For now, go making the profile photo beautiful, lest it soon appear in the notifications.