WhatsApp will make it easier to see status updates

WhatsApp could implement a new dynamic that will make it easier to see the status updates of your contacts.

This is in addition to the multiple features that it is preparing to implement in the app during 2022.

WhatsApp is working on a new option to see WhatsApp updates

A few days ago, we told you that WhatsApp was developing “quick reactions” for status updates. An option that will allow you to implement the same dynamics that we find in Instagram Stories.

When you want to respond to a status update, you will see that WhatsApp integrates the quick reaction bar so that you can react with emojis. And it is not the only novelty that could reach the status updates.

As WABetaInfo comments, there is another option that WhatsApp is preparing that will make it easier for you to see the updates of your contacts. As shown in the screenshots shared by that medium, status updates will be visible within the list of chats.

Yes, it follows the same style that we find in the direct messages section of Instagram. If you scroll through the list of messages you will be able to see which contacts have new stories as it shows a red circle over the contact’s profile photo.

That same dynamic wants to repeat WhatsApp so you know which contacts have posted an update, without having to scroll to the “Status” tab. And of course, you can open the status directly from the chat list.

So if you are one of those who forget to go through “States” to see the news published by your contacts, you may have the solution with this dynamic since you will always have them visible. One detail to keep in mind is that it is an option under development, so it is possible that it will not be implemented or may change as it goes through the different phases of testing.